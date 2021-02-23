Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.43% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.51 before closing at $2.65. Intraday shares traded counted 22.05 million, which was -519.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.56M. MICT’s previous close was $2.49 while the outstanding shares total 91.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.54, with weekly volatility at 19.70% and ATR at 0.30. The MICT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.44 and a $8.45 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company MICT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $264.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MICT, the company has in raw cash 18.62 million on their books with 1.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.24 million total, with 5.1 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.94, for a total value of 64,181. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,544. Also, Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. sold 17,424 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 26. The shares were price at an average price of 4.84 per share, with a total market value of 84,315. Following this completion of acquisition, the Controller, Amran Shamian Moran Rachel now holds 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,940. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.