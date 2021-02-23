The Thing That Hid Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Strength

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.29, with weekly volatility at 2.15% and ATR at 0.16. The NLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.51 and a $10.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 21.11 million, which was -53.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.71M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.24% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.29 before closing at $8.36. NLY’s previous close was $8.34 while the outstanding shares total 1.40B. The firm has a beta of 1.25.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Annaly Capital Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NLY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NLY attractive?

In related news, Director, Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.96, for a total value of 1,192,920. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Corporate Officer, CLO, Green Anthony C now bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,999. Also, Chief Credit Officer, Coffey Timothy P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.00 per share, with a total market value of 300,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and CIO, Finkelstein David L now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 603,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Annaly Capital Management Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NLY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.02.