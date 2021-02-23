Something To Watch Before Buying Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.87, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 3.09. The MU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.13 and a $91.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 16.01 million, which was 8.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 17.56M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.15% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.915 before closing at $86.28. MU’s previous close was $90.96 while the outstanding shares total 1.12B. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.56, and a growth ratio of 1.77.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Micron Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $93.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MU, the company has in raw cash 5.99 billion on their books with 273.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.53 billion total, with 5.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MU attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Business Officer, Sadana Sumit sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.00, for a total value of 6,160,000. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary, Poppen Joel L now sold 46,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,086,976. Also, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Zinsner David sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 87.90 per share, with a total market value of 707,612. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary, Poppen Joel L now holds 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 427,647. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

28 out of 34 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Micron Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.87.