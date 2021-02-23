Are Investors Unfairly Punishing PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)?

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.50, with weekly volatility at 11.94% and ATR at 0.27. The PED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.67 and a $3.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 9.79 million, which was -372.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.07M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.53% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.81 before closing at $2.00. PED’s previous close was $1.86 while the outstanding shares total 72.25M. The firm has a beta of 0.99.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company PEDEVCO Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $157.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.54 million total, with 2.04 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PED attractive?

In related news, Director, SIEM IVAR sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.40, for a total value of 69,800. As the sale deal closes, the CAO and PFO and AO, PINKSTON PAUL ANTHONY now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,777. Also, President, Schick John Douglas sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 13. The shares were price at an average price of 1.38 per share, with a total market value of 29,758. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP, Clark Moore now holds 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,198. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.80%.