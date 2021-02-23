Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) move down -2.17% this morning: ADMP Price downtrend Looks Real

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta of 1.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.59, with weekly volatility at 11.86% and ATR at 0.22. The ADMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.27 and a $2.34 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.17% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.32 before closing at $1.35. Intraday shares traded counted 17.37 million, which was 9.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.26M. ADMP’s previous close was $1.38 while the outstanding shares total 140.28M.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $177.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADMP, the company has in raw cash 12.38 million on their books with 1.77 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.14 million total, with 12.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADMP attractive?

In related news, SVP and Chief Business Officer, Marguglio David J. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.40, for a total value of 14,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Hopkins Robert O now sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,182. Also, Chief Medical Officer, Moss Ronald B. sold 8,532 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 0.41 per share, with a total market value of 3,465. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Hopkins Robert O now holds 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,936. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.00.