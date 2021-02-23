ABBV Stock: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Is Still Worth a Bite

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.95% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.23 before closing at $107.06. Intraday shares traded counted 10.27 million, which was -38.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.40M. ABBV’s previous close was $105.01 while the outstanding shares total 1.77B. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.41, and a growth ratio of 4.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.11, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 2.41. The ABBV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $62.55 and a $113.41 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – General company AbbVie Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $190.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABBV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABBV attractive?

In related news, EVP, Commercial Operations, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 105.00, for a total value of 2,655,450. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief HR Officer, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. now sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,458,950. Also, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Gosebruch Henry O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were price at an average price of 99.38 per share, with a total market value of 3,975,046. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Chairman, ALBAN CARLOS now holds 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,583,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AbbVie Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABBV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $120.48.