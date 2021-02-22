Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares fell to a low of $67.19 before closing at $67.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was -23.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 374.66K. CVLT’s previous close was $67.59 while the outstanding shares total 47.01M. The firm has a beta of 0.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.59, with weekly volatility at 3.04% and ATR at 2.19. The CVLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.26 and a $72.33 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.06% on 02/19/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Commvault Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 606.63 million total, with 359.44 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CVLT sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Whalen James J. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.84, for a total value of 24,906. As the sale deal closes, the VP Finance and CFO, CAROLAN BRIAN now sold 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,153. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Whalen James J. sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 70.35 per share, with a total market value of 204,296. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WALKER DAVID F now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 487,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Commvault Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CVLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.86.