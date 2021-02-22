Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) moved down -0.84%: Forrester Research Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 80.62, and a growth ratio of 8.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.50, with weekly volatility at 3.95% and ATR at 1.71. The FORR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.45 and a $46.07 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.84% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.10 before closing at $42.65. Intraday shares traded counted 52984.0, which was -38.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 38.25K. FORR’s previous close was $43.01 while the outstanding shares total 18.87M.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company Forrester Research Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $815.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FORR, the company has in raw cash 73.03 million on their books with 11.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 157.62 million total, with 223.65 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FORR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FORR attractive?

In related news, Director, Teichgraeber Gretchen sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.97, for a total value of 72,898. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, DOYLE MICHAEL A now sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,892. Also, Director, Galford Robert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 15. The shares were price at an average price of 42.72 per share, with a total market value of 341,780. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Galford Robert now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 172,263. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 34.00%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Forrester Research Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FORR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.50.