Factors That Could Influence Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) shares fell to a low of $80.17 before closing at $80.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 31.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 584.32K. EHC’s previous close was $80.37 while the outstanding shares total 98.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.02, and a growth ratio of 3.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.35, with weekly volatility at 1.80% and ATR at 1.91. The EHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.01 and a $88.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.17% on 02/19/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Encompass Health Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EHC, the company has in raw cash 507.2 million on their books with 37.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.17 billion total, with 682.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EHC attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, Charbonneau Elissa Joy sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.22, for a total value of 500,213. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,779,937. Also, President, Inpatient Hospitals, Jacobsmeyer Barbara Ann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 64.73 per share, with a total market value of 161,825. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Tarr Mark J now holds 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,618,093. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Encompass Health Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.92.