Are Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) previous close was $51.31 while the outstanding shares total 53.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.23, and a growth ratio of 3.05. RCII’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.16% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.60 before closing at $52.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 32.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 578.34K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.53, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 2.00. The RCII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.69 and a $53.67 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company Rent-A-Center Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.16 billion total, with 482.22 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCII attractive?

In related news, Director, BROWN JEFFREY J bought 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 44.69, for a total value of 6,392. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, Short Maureen B now sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,848. Also, Director, BROWN JEFFREY J bought 188 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 31.50 per share, with a total market value of 5,926. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Franchising, Skula Catherine M now holds 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,432,180. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rent-A-Center Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.29.