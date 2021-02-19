Are REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Prospects Worsening?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has a beta of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.81, with weekly volatility at 5.15% and ATR at 2.53. The RGNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.03 and a $54.58 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.46% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.00 before closing at $42.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 30.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 481.00K. RGNX’s previous close was $44.72 while the outstanding shares total 37.34M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company REGENXBIO Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 386.95 million total, with 63.61 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RGNX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RGNX attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Christmas Patrick J. sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.08, for a total value of 230,725. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, Christmas Patrick J. now sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,843. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Christmas Patrick J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 44.79 per share, with a total market value of 447,880. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Mills Kenneth T. now holds 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 290,779. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on REGENXBIO Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RGNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.89.