Are Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) previous close was $101.93 while the outstanding shares total 62.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.81, and a growth ratio of 1.98. CFR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $100.12 before closing at $100.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 25.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 391.24K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.16, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 2.36. The CFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.69 and a $103.72 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CFR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CFR attractive?

In related news, Director, ALVAREZ CARLOS sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 102.36, for a total value of 4,094,400. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, GREEN PHILLIP D now sold 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,903,707. Also, Group Executive Vice President, Berman Bobby sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 103.55 per share, with a total market value of 1,812,364. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ALVAREZ CARLOS now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,964,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.. 7 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CFR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.38.