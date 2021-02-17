Why To Keep Buying Tompkins Financial Corporation (AMEX:TMP) while S&P500 loss -0.09%

Tompkins Financial Corporation (AMEX:TMP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.48, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 2.72. The TMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.32 and a $88.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 51507.0, which was -17.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 43.76K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $74.96 before closing at $75.57. TMP’s previous close was $75.77 while the outstanding shares total 14.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.05, and a growth ratio of 2.01.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Tompkins Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TMP attractive?

In related news, Director, Rahilly Ita M bought 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 75.88, for a total value of 2,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Rahilly Ita M now bought 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,500. Also, Director, Rahily Ita M bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 69.47 per share, with a total market value of 2,500. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Pres.&CEO Tompkins Trust, HARTZ GREGORY J now holds 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tompkins Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.50.