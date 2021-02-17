The Thing That Hid Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s Strength

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1321.76, and a growth ratio of 108.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.17, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 0.65. The EPAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.28 and a $25.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.23% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.93 before closing at $22.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 4.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 302.09K. EPAC’s previous close was $21.98 while the outstanding shares total 59.81M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Enerpac Tool Group Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 357.81 million total, with 109.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPAC sounds very interesting.

In related news, Executive Vice President – CFO, Dillon Ricky T sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.13, for a total value of 40,352. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President – CFO, Dillon Ricky T now bought 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 717. Also, Corporate Controller, Johnson Bryan sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 31. The shares were price at an average price of 19.90 per share, with a total market value of 6,786. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Ferland E James Jr now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.75.