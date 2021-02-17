Is Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) Still Worth A Bite?

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX:NTIP) has a beta of 0.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.25, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.15. The NTIP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $3.90 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.69% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.63 before closing at $3.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was -651.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 28.78K. NTIP’s previous close was $3.63 while the outstanding shares total 24.01M.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Network-1 Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $92.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 45.52 million total, with 0.34 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NTIP attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Greene Jonathan M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.30, for a total value of 16,500. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Heinemann Steven D. now sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,670. Also, 10% Owner, Heinemann Steven D. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.21 per share, with a total market value of 44,898. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Heinemann Steven D. now holds 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,942. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.