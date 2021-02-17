Can Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) Offer Investors Safety?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.78, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 1.45. The AX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.69 and a $46.13 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 3.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 304.77K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.55% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.235 before closing at $44.32. AX’s previous close was $45.02 while the outstanding shares total 59.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.83, and a growth ratio of 1.28.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Axos Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AX attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Credit Officer, Constantine Thomas M sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.93, for a total value of 148,185. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Bar-Adon Eshel now bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,254. Also, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Bar-Adon Eshel bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 16.87 per share, with a total market value of 45,542. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BLACK J BRANDON now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,498. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axos Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.14.