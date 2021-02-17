Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.93% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.59 before closing at $33.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 91.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.57M. BOLT’s previous close was $33.31 while the outstanding shares total 35.76M. The firm The stock’s weekly volatility at 10.08% and ATR at 4.87. The BOLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.63 and a $35.88 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 53.49 million total, with 9.12 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Director, ENGLEMAN EDGAR bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.00, for a total value of 4,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Quinn William P. now bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,000. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Schatzman Randall C bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.00 per share, with a total market value of 30,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Novo Holdings A/S now holds 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.