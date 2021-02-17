AXDX Stock: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.54, with weekly volatility at 9.34% and ATR at 1.35. The AXDX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.53 and a $19.11 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 66.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 612.57K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.50% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.94 before closing at $13.27. AXDX’s previous close was $13.61 while the outstanding shares total 56.56M. The firm has a beta of 2.25.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $806.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXDX, the company has in raw cash 27.03 million on their books with 0.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 92.04 million total, with 7.07 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXDX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXDX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Phillips Jack sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.90, for a total value of 36,112. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SCHULER JACK W now bought 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 314,236. Also, Chief Financial Officer, REICHLING STEVEN sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 27. The shares were price at an average price of 15.25 per share, with a total market value of 381,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, REICHLING STEVEN now holds 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 311,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXDX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.33.