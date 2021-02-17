At Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.00, and a growth ratio of 2.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.54, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 4.97. The AZPN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $73.07 and a $160.80 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.89% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $155.505 before closing at $157.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 22.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 406.93K. AZPN’s previous close was $158.65 while the outstanding shares total 67.78M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Aspen Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AZPN, the company has in raw cash 217.49 million on their books with 16.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 588.72 million total, with 119.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AZPN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AZPN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Operations, Hague John sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 144.21, for a total value of 503,004. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Johnsen Karl E now sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 183,025. Also, Senior Vice President and CFO, Johnsen Karl E sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 26. The shares were price at an average price of 128.01 per share, with a total market value of 165,005. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Johnsen Karl E now holds 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,710. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aspen Technology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZPN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $152.17.