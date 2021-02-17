Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD)?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.40% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $373.12 before closing at $373.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 30.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 300.87K. LAD’s previous close was $382.58 while the outstanding shares total 26.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.40, and a growth ratio of 0.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.87, with weekly volatility at 4.34% and ATR at 17.46. The LAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.74 and a $392.60 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Lithia Motors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAD, the company has in raw cash 57.1 million on their books with 56.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.75 billion total, with 2.21 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 22.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAD attractive?

In related news, Director, Roberts Kenneth E sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 280.52, for a total value of 126,233. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DEBOER SIDNEY B now sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,974,661. Also, Senior Vice President, Hillier Scott sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 290.37 per share, with a total market value of 1,322,651. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Miller Tina now holds 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 265,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lithia Motors Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $368.40.