Are Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.87% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.65 before closing at $87.61. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was -70.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 128.09K. FWRD’s previous close was $86.00 while the outstanding shares total 27.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.70, and a growth ratio of 3.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.52, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 2.88. The FWRD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.59 and a $88.20 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Forward Air Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 235.05 million total, with 157.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FWRD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FWRD attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, RUBLE CHRIS C sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.13, for a total value of 194,295. As the sale deal closes, the CLO and Secretary, Hance Michael L now sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 580,915. Also, Chief Operating Officer, RUBLE CHRIS C sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were price at an average price of 74.05 per share, with a total market value of 355,448. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO and Treasurer, Morris Michael Joseph now holds 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,807. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Forward Air Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FWRD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.00.