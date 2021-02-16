Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.25 before closing at $3.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 76.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 914.00K. ALSK’s previous close was $3.25 while the outstanding shares total 54.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.53, with weekly volatility at 1.07% and ATR at 0.03. The ALSK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.37 and a $3.92 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALSK, the company has in raw cash 33.84 million on their books with 9.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 89.2 million total, with 60.8 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ALSK attractive?

In related news, Former Director, Ley Peter D sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.15, for a total value of 15,070. As the sale deal closes, the Former Director, Ley Peter D now sold 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 680. Also, Former Director, Ley Peter D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were price at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total market value of 15,650. Following this completion of acquisition, the Former Director, Ley Peter D now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.