Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) moved down -5.85% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has a beta of 1.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.67, and a growth ratio of 1.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.16, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 0.31. The VRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.12 and a $9.94 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.87 before closing at $8.97. Intraday shares traded counted 95083.0, which was 77.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 413.69K. VRA’s previous close was $9.04 while the outstanding shares total 33.41M.

Investors have identified the Footwear & Accessories company Vera Bradley Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $302.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 271.85 million total, with 79.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRA attractive?

In related news, Director, Miller P. Michael sold 22,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 208,401. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Miller Patricia R. now sold 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 208,401. Also, 10% Owner, Miller Patricia R. sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 9.23 per share, with a total market value of 221,428. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Miller P. Michael now holds 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,428. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vera Bradley Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.25.