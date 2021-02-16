Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) shares fell to a low of $236.08 before closing at $238.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 22.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 253.67K. OLED’s previous close was $242.20 while the outstanding shares total 47.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 106.94, and a growth ratio of 3.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.81, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 7.49. The OLED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $105.11 and a $262.77 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.67% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Universal Display Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 886.15 million total, with 182.76 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLED attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 233.15, for a total value of 11,740,384. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ELIAS RICHARD C now sold 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,259. Also, Director, HARTLEY C KEITH sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were price at an average price of 213.31 per share, with a total market value of 2,133,075. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP of Tech Commercialization, Mahon Janice K now holds 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,314,886. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Display Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $228.18.