Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.11% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.16 before closing at $46.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 36.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 320.59K. NWN’s previous close was $47.32 while the outstanding shares total 30.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.52, and a growth ratio of 7.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.08, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 1.57. The NWN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.71 and a $77.26 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Northwest Natural Holding Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NWN, the company has in raw cash 35.93 million on their books with 318.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 242.85 million total, with 551.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NWN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NWN attractive?

In related news, Director, GIBSON C SCOTT sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.21, for a total value of 8,224. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, ANDERSON DAVID HUGO now sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,857. Also, VP Strategy & Bus. Dev, Palfreyman Justin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 51.60 per share, with a total market value of 120,481. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Wasson Malia H now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,111. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Northwest Natural Holding Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NWN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.63.