Is Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) Still Worth A Bite?

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) previous close was $7.46 while the outstanding shares total 26.06M. The firm LOV’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.14% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.12 before closing at $7.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -3.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 144.29K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.14, with weekly volatility at 13.82% and ATR at 0.56. The LOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $8.40 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Spark Networks SE as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $194.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LOV, the company has in raw cash 13.17 million on their books with 11.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 29.44 million total, with 101.88 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LOV attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Canaan VIII LP sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.02, for a total value of 80,242. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Canaan VIII LP now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,285. Also, 10% Owner, Canaan VIII LP sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 7.08 per share, with a total market value of 70,815. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Canaan VIII LP now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,098. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Spark Networks SE. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.51.