Factors That Could Influence Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) previous close was $21.46 while the outstanding shares total 67.90M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.88, and a growth ratio of 4.44. TSLX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.42% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.32 before closing at $21.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 41.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 284.27K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.66, with weekly volatility at 1.75% and ATR at 0.38. The TSLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.85 and a $22.78 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSLX attractive?

In related news, Director, Doddy Hurley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.81, for a total value of 26,715. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Slotkin Judy S now bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 138,436. Also, Director, Ross John bought 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.60 per share, with a total market value of 61,353. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Doddy Hurley now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.39%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.85.