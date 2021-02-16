Can AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Offer Investors Safety?

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.57% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.95 before closing at $26.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was -13.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.64K. AMK’s previous close was $26.40 while the outstanding shares total 67.28M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.80, with weekly volatility at 3.49% and ATR at 0.85. The AMK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.94 and a $34.02 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMK attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Hansen Carrie E. sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 96,274. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Hansen Carrie E. now sold 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 848,702. Also, EVP, General Counsel, Angus Ted F. sold 16,687 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 26.38 per share, with a total market value of 440,203. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Hansen Carrie E. now holds 23,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 594,416. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.29.