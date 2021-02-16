Are Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Prospects Worsening?

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.10, with weekly volatility at 3.25% and ATR at 1.73. The CASH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.09 and a $44.16 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 50.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 270.24K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.00 before closing at $42.73. CASH’s previous close was $42.30 while the outstanding shares total 32.78M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.36.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Meta Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CASH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CASH attractive?

In related news, Director, Stork Kendall E sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.12, for a total value of 86,240. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Kramer Michael Robert now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,830. Also, President & CEO, Hanson Bradley C sold 22,501 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 38.86 per share, with a total market value of 874,389. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Hanson Bradley C now holds 38,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,503,312. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meta Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CASH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.25.