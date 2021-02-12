WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) previous close was $12.80 while the outstanding shares total 8.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 54.92, and a growth ratio of 2.75. WYY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.25% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.70 before closing at $12.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 73.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 469.65K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.08, with weekly volatility at 8.58% and ATR at 1.06. The WYY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.00 and a $15.89 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company WidePoint Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $110.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WYY, the company has in raw cash 11.37 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58.98 million total, with 51.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WYY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WYY attractive?

In related news, Director, Todaro Richard L sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.04, for a total value of 269,042. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Chief Sales and Market, HOLLOWAY JASON now sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 280,789. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Kim Kellie H bought 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 31. The shares were price at an average price of 0.52 per share, with a total market value of 46,419. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. now holds 369,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 211,199. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WidePoint Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WYY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.50.