Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.97, with weekly volatility at 3.44% and ATR at 0.46. The SPOK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.53 and a $12.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 72358.0, which was 16.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 87.08K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.42% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.6827 before closing at $11.94. SPOK’s previous close was $11.89 while the outstanding shares total 19.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.29.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Spok Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $230.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 118.6 million total, with 55.92 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SPOK attractive?

In related news, COO/CFO, WALLACE MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.81, for a total value of 19,620. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stein Todd J now bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,444. Also, Director, OREILLY BRIAN bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.94 per share, with a total market value of 9,938. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, KELLY VINCENT D now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,829. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.