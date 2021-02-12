Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) previous close was $8.34 while the outstanding shares total 29.58M. The firm has a beta of 2.93. CNTY’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.08% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.75 before closing at $8.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 45.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 336.13K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.65, with weekly volatility at 5.82% and ATR at 0.47. The CNTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.01 and a $8.85 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Century Casinos Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $229.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CNTY, the company has in raw cash 62.07 million on their books with 10.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 81.05 million total, with 68.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNTY attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board/Co CEO, HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL sold 35,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.30, for a total value of 225,338. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President, HOETZINGER PETER now sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 770,620. Also, Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President, HOETZINGER PETER sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 6.46 per share, with a total market value of 14,936. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior VP Operations, STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS now holds 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,579. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Casinos Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.