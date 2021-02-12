Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) moved down -1.13%: Maiden Holdings Ltd. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) previous close was $2.66 while the outstanding shares total 84.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.10, and a growth ratio of 1.84. MHLD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.13% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.60 before closing at $2.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 61.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 403.11K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.16, with weekly volatility at 5.07% and ATR at 0.14. The MHLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $2.70 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Maiden Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $218.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MHLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MHLD attractive?

In related news, Director, NIGRO STEVEN HAROLD bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.34, for a total value of 30,071. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Thomas Keith A now bought 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,334. Also, Director, Thomas Keith A bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.20 per share, with a total market value of 2,280. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LYONS SIMCHA G now holds 19,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,001. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 27.10%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Maiden Holdings Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MHLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.00.