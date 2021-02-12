Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.00, with weekly volatility at 8.96% and ATR at 1.70. The CPSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.93 and a $36.37 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -62.87% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 94.89K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.67% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.28 before closing at $29.29. CPSI’s previous close was $32.79 while the outstanding shares total 14.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.92, and a growth ratio of 2.21.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Computer Programs and Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $420.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPSI, the company has in raw cash 11.78 million on their books with 3.46 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.28 million total, with 35.52 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPSI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPSI attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, DOUGLAS JOHN B JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.20, for a total value of 31,200. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Growth Officer, DYE DAVID A now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,940. Also, President and CEO, DOUGLAS JOHN B JR sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 27.00 per share, with a total market value of 21,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, DOUGLAS JOHN B JR now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Computer Programs and Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPSI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.67.