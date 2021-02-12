At Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.58, with weekly volatility at 2.83% and ATR at 9.34. The HELE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $104.01 and a $265.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 44.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 232.60K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.80% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $226.74 before closing at $227.54. HELE’s previous close was $231.72 while the outstanding shares total 24.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.23, and a growth ratio of 2.13.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Helen of Troy Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HELE, the company has in raw cash 156.66 million on their books with 1.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.09 billion total, with 598.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HELE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HELE attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Mininberg Julien sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 210.73, for a total value of 675,816. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Mininberg Julien now sold 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,018. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Mininberg Julien sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 12. The shares were price at an average price of 210.77 per share, with a total market value of 553,892. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Mininberg Julien now holds 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,933. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Helen of Troy Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HELE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $258.83.