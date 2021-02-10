Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) moved down -10.92% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.15% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.74 before closing at $34.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -0.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.22K. SBSI’s previous close was $34.00 while the outstanding shares total 33.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.87, and a growth ratio of 6.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.00, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 0.98. The SBSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.47 and a $37.04 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Southside Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBSI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBSI attractive?

In related news, COB, Garrett John Robert bought 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 30.96, for a total value of 4,334. As the purchase deal closes, the SEVP & CFO, SHAMBURGER JULIE now sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,680. Also, Director, MORGAN TONY K bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 27.20 per share, with a total market value of 54,400. Following this completion of disposal, the COB, Garrett John Robert now holds 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,403. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southside Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBSI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.50.