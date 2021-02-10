Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) moved up 1.55%: Flushing Financial Corporation Price Paint Picture of volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares fell to a low of $19.76 before closing at $20.30. Intraday shares traded counted 91284.0, which was 53.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 194.86K. FFIC’s previous close was $19.99 while the outstanding shares total 28.87M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.00, and a growth ratio of 3.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.65, with weekly volatility at 3.33% and ATR at 0.66. The FFIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.86 and a $20.86 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Flushing Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $624.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFIC attractive?

In related news, Sr. Executive Vice President, KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.98, for a total value of 47,940. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, BURAN JOHN R now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,280. Also, Sr. EVP/CFO, Cullen Susan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 9.94 per share, with a total market value of 4,970. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, BURAN JOHN R now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Flushing Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.83.