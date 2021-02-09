Something To Watch Before Buying Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares fell to a low of $45.64 before closing at $46.15. Intraday shares traded counted 53134.0, which was 20.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 66.47K. WASH’s previous close was $45.74 while the outstanding shares total 17.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.49, and a growth ratio of 2.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.81, with weekly volatility at 2.72% and ATR at 1.52. The WASH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.86 and a $49.39 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $797.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WASH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WASH attractive?

In related news, Director, Howes Constance A bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.15, for a total value of 10,845. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WASH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.00.