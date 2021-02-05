Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) previous close was $36.32 while the outstanding shares total 20.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.77. ABTX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.26% on 02/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.50 before closing at $37.14. Intraday shares traded counted 53171.0, which was 27.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 73.70K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.75, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 1.42. The ABTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.88 and a $38.95 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Allegiance Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $771.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABTX attractive?

In related news, Director, Williams Roland L. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.33, for a total value of 56,535. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Williams Roland L. now sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,230. Also, Director, Williams Roland L. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 36.54 per share, with a total market value of 58,468. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Williams Roland L. now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allegiance Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.13.