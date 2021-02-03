Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) previous close was $11.68 while the outstanding shares total 64.78M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.10, and a growth ratio of 2.31. PLAB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.10% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.55 before closing at $11.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 48.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 529.16K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.09, with weekly volatility at 4.10% and ATR at 0.41. The PLAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.31 and a $15.55 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Photronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $781.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLAB, the company has in raw cash 278.67 million on their books with 13.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500.14 million total, with 142.94 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAB attractive?

In related news, President, Asia IC Photomask, Lee Kang Jyh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.99, for a total value of 143,820. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CAO,General Counsel & Sec, Burr Richelle E now sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,088. Also, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Progler Christopher J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 11.19 per share, with a total market value of 33,570. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, KIRLIN PETER S now holds 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 468,371. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.