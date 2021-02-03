Analyst’s Sets MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) New Target at $576.67: MKTX is Now On A Buy List

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) previous close was $568.73 while the outstanding shares total 37.39M. The firm has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 73.91, and a growth ratio of 5.88. MKTX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.00% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $568.00 before closing at $580.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 4.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 304.94K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.49, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 18.76. The MKTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $275.49 and a $606.45 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company MarketAxess Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MKTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MKTX attractive?

In related news, Director, Casper Stephen P sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 554.96, for a total value of 416,220. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel and Secretary, Pintoff Scott now sold 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 141,533. Also, Chairman & CEO, McVey Richard M sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 565.17 per share, with a total market value of 23,172,008. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Information Officer, Themelis Nicholas now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,185,965. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MKTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $576.67.