The Thing That Hid eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Strength

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) previous close was $78.63 while the outstanding shares total 69.26M. The firm has a beta of 3.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 207.55, and a growth ratio of 20.76. EXPI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -13.68% on 12/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $67.37 before closing at $67.87. Intraday shares traded counted 1.4 million, which was -50.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 934.81K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.38, with weekly volatility at 9.59% and ATR at 5.12. The EXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.51 and a $83.95 high.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company eXp World Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EXPI were able to record 85.52 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 66.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 89.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, eXp World Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 564.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 49.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 37.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 548.79 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 69.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPI attractive?

In related news, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.70, for a total value of 807,039. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Bramble James now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,629,040. Also, Director, MILES RANDALL D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 72.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,081,536. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO and CCO, Whiteside Jeff now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,614,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 56.00%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eXp World Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.50.