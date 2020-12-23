Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is trading at $4.61 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) previous close was $4.17 while the outstanding shares total 8.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.30. PPSI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.55% on 12/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.12 before closing at $4.61. Intraday shares traded counted 2.0 million, which was 78.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 9.41M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.72, with weekly volatility at 8.43% and ATR at 0.59. The PPSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.90 and a $9.43 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PPSI, the company has in raw cash 9.63 million on their books with 0.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.18 million total, with 7.48 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PPSI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, MAZUREK NATHAN bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.40, for a total value of 1,395. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, MAZUREK NATHAN now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,470. Also, Chief Executive Officer, MAZUREK NATHAN bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.35 per share, with a total market value of 5,380. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, MAZUREK NATHAN now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,249. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.