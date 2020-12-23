Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) move up 11.48% this morning: AKTS Price Rally Looks Real

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares fell to a low of $11.50 before closing at $12.43. Intraday shares traded counted 1.82 million, which was -185.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 639.48K. AKTS’s previous close was $11.15 while the outstanding shares total 38.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 85.59, with weekly volatility at 7.62% and ATR at 0.59. The AKTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.76 and a $11.82 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.48% on 12/22/20.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Akoustis Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $493.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 39.28 million total, with 4.18 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AKTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AKTS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.34, for a total value of 102,060. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Shealy Jeffrey B. now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 256,250. Also, EVP of Business Development, Aichele David sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 8.62 per share, with a total market value of 25,860. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Shealy Jeffrey B. now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 425,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.80%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Akoustis Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AKTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.71.