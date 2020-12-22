The Thing That Hid Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Strength

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) previous close was $12.70 while the outstanding shares total 20.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.26, and a growth ratio of 4.41. IEA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.17% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.21 before closing at $14.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was -139.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 614.33K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.29, with weekly volatility at 11.03% and ATR at 1.26. The IEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.63 and a $14.47 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $312.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IEA, the company has in raw cash 57.3 million on their books with 2.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 480.41 million total, with 383.32 million as their total liabilities.

IEA were able to record -65.53 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -89.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -58.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. recorded a total of 522.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.19% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 7.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 463.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 58.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.97M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IEA attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Stoecker Michael bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.35, for a total value of 26,750. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Stoecker Michael now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,250. Also, General Counsel, Melman Gil bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.80 per share, with a total market value of 8,995. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Wind Operations, Hanson Christopher now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.00.