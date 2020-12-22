Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) move up 12.08% this morning: FLGT Price Rally Looks Real

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.08% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $42.51 before closing at $49.72. Intraday shares traded counted 1.99 million, which was -48.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. FLGT’s previous close was $44.36 while the outstanding shares total 22.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.84, with weekly volatility at 9.15% and ATR at 4.56. The FLGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.70 and a $54.14 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Fulgent Genetics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 195.62 million total, with 57.74 million as their total liabilities.

FLGT were able to record -6.34 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 41.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.37 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Fulgent Genetics Inc. recorded a total of 101.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 89.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 83.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 75.45 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 22.06M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (1.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLGT attractive?

In related news, CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.94, for a total value of 880,734. As the sale deal closes, the CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL now sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 550,189. Also, CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 46.58 per share, with a total market value of 1,395,133. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Xie Jian now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fulgent Genetics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.00.