United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL): The Fundamentals Have Changed

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.48% on 12/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.56 before closing at $44.74. Intraday shares traded counted 16.16 million, which was 27.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 22.34M. UAL’s previous close was $45.88 while the outstanding shares total 291.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.34, with weekly volatility at 3.67% and ATR at 2.15. The UAL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.80 and a $90.57 high.

Investors have identified the Airlines company United Airlines Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UAL, the company has in raw cash 13.23 billion on their books with 4.58 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.48 billion total, with 15.79 billion as their total liabilities.

UAL were able to record -3.59 billion as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.53 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.96 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, United Airlines Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 2.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -357.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 40.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.05 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.44 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 291.00M with the recently reported earning now reading -6.33 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-8.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UAL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UAL attractive?

In related news, Director, HOOPER MICHELE J bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 49.00, for a total value of 93,091. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP HR and Labor Relations, Gebo Kate now sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 266,865. Also, EVP, Tech & Chief Digital Ofcr, Jojo Linda P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 40.00 per share, with a total market value of 800,000. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP and COO, Roitman Jonathan now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,505. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Airlines Holdings Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UAL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.00.