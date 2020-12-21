Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares fell to a low of $14.10 before closing at $14.21. Intraday shares traded counted 32.84 million, which was -91.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 17.17M. KMI’s previous close was $14.30 while the outstanding shares total 2.26B. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 296.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.50, with weekly volatility at 3.26% and ATR at 0.45. The KMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.42 and a $22.58 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 12/18/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Kinder Morgan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMI, the company has in raw cash 699.0 million on their books with 2.06 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.67 billion total, with 4.38 billion as their total liabilities.

KMI were able to record 1.93 billion as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 490.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.28 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded a total of 2.92 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 12.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.1 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 819.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 2.26B with the recently reported earning now reading 0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMI attractive?

In related news, Director, SMITH WILLIAM A bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.96, for a total value of 97,685. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, KINDER RICHARD D now bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,259,674. Also, Director, WAUGHTAL PERRY M sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.97 per share, with a total market value of 832,532. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, KINDER RICHARD D now holds 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,241,610. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.90%.

11 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kinder Morgan Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.66.