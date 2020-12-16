Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) previous close was $0.80 while the outstanding shares total 67.98M. The firm has a beta of 2.64. REI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.50% on 12/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.69 before closing at $0.74. Intraday shares traded counted 6.64 million, which was -336.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.52M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.14, with weekly volatility at 11.39% and ATR at 0.07. The REI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.43 and a $3.31 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Ring Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $60.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42.79 million total, with 25.95 million as their total liabilities.

REI were able to record 43.71 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.92 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Ring Energy Inc. recorded a total of 31.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -59.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 66.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.51 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.98M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REI attractive?

In related news, Former CEO & Director, Hoffman Kelly W. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.57, for a total value of 22,660. As the purchase deal closes, the Prior Director, Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti now bought 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,960. Also, CEO and Chairman of the Board, McKinney Paul D. bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.70 per share, with a total market value of 24,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ring Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.00.