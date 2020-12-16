Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares fell to a low of $6.05 before closing at $6.69. Intraday shares traded counted 4.2 million, which was -64.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.56M. FLDM’s previous close was $6.11 while the outstanding shares total 72.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.55, with weekly volatility at 7.86% and ATR at 0.50. The FLDM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.17 and a $12.45 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.49% on 12/15/20.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Fluidigm Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $502.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 122.66 million total, with 42.79 million as their total liabilities.

FLDM were able to record -13.69 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -11.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Fluidigm Corporation recorded a total of 39.86 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 34.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 25.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.49M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLDM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLDM attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Linthwaite Stephen Christopher sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.06, for a total value of 514,009. As the sale deal closes, the Director, COLELLA SAMUEL D now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,545. Also, Director, COLELLA SAMUEL D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 2.77 per share, with a total market value of 27,738. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BARTHELEMY NICOLAS now holds 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,872. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.